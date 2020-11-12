Willie Mae Denson Williams was born December 29, 1951, in Lake City, Florida to the late Bell and James Denson, Sr. Both preceded her in death. On November 2, 2020, Willie Mae departed from this life to be with the Lord. Son, Shondell Denson, also precedes her in death.

Left to cherish memories: loving husband, William Williams; very close and special friend, Sam Stockton, Sr.; sons, Michael Chatmon, Sam Stockton, Jr. (Kashawnda), and Sorrell Stockton (Tawanna); grandchildren, Samodrick Stockton, Tony Stockton, Ty'ree Stockton, Rontavious Chatmon, Jerimiyah Chatmon, Tashaun Chatmon, Shaniyah Chatmon; sisters, Lillian Bailey (Bernard), Margie Hankins (Curtis), Veria Denson, Revonia Newton; brothers, James Denson, Jr., Willie Frank Denson; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Willie Mae Williams will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Lake City, FL.

Walk-through viewing will be from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store