Willie Vance "Pops" Wynn, 87, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center of Lake City after an extended illness. He was born in Baxley, Georgia on February 26, 1933 to the late Clarence F. Wynn (Beatrice) and Delter Robertson. He was raise in LuLu by his grandparents, Reppard & Ruth Johns. He also attended school in LuLu and the old central school in Lake City. He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was also a Gideon for many years. He was a Navy serviceman, who served in the Korean War. He served Columbia County and the City of Lake City for 31 years in the fire service, retiring in 1987 as the Chief. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the Lord and his families, and was known as everyone's Uncle, Brother, Friend and "Pops". He is preceded in death by his brothers, Buddy Wynn, Billy Wynn and Tommy Wynn.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Wynn; son, W.V. "Billie" Wynn, Jr. (Mary); daughter, Linda Lee (Harry Paul, Sr.); brothers, Robert Robertson, Eugene Robertson, David Wynn and Mike Wynn; sisters, Inez Hood, Ann White, Seleta D'Angelo and Sarah Shell. Two grandchildren; Harry Paul Lee, Jr. (Danielle) and Joshua Lee (Samantha); three great-grandchildren, Kolbee Lee, Kamryn Lee, Mason Lee along with Clara Lee on the way. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services for Vance will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Haven Hospice for the care and compassion they received over the last few days and weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, 6037 W US Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020