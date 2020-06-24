Wilma Vann Carter, 93, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 after a sudden illness. She was born in Thomasville, Georgia on January 22, 1927 to the late John Daniel and Sarah Carrin Odom. She has lived in Lake City since 1940, was the last surviving child of eight children; and was a member of the Lake City Church of the Nazarene, where she served as the church pianist for over 50 years. Wilma and her late husband Sam Vann owned and operated the Brown-Vann Paint Store since 1947 along with their sons. When she and Sam, Sr. were married, he returned to camp in Fort Hood, Texas while she stayed and graduated from Columbia High School in 1945. She was a life-long member of the Lake City Junior Womens Club and was involved in many civic organizations and school activities. After Sam, Sr. passed away in 2007, she married a former high school classmate, Jack Carter, who preceded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her children, Samuel Paul Vann, Jr. (Jennie) and Marc Austin Vann (Sheree) both of Lake City; grandchildren, Paul Vann, III of Nashville, TN, Matthew Vann (Paula) of Lake City, Catherine Vann Williamson (Taylor) of St. Augustine, Marc Vann, Jr. (Heather) of Lake City, Rachel Vann Nelson of Lake City, Michael Vann of Lake City and Lindsey Lord Morton (Scott) of Lake City. Fourteen great-grandchildren along with numerous extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Carter will be conducted on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Lake City Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Ashok Dhanarajan officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered to the Lake City Church of the Nazarene Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1063, Lake City, FL, 32056. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the guidelines set forth by the State and Federal officials will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
She is survived by her children, Samuel Paul Vann, Jr. (Jennie) and Marc Austin Vann (Sheree) both of Lake City; grandchildren, Paul Vann, III of Nashville, TN, Matthew Vann (Paula) of Lake City, Catherine Vann Williamson (Taylor) of St. Augustine, Marc Vann, Jr. (Heather) of Lake City, Rachel Vann Nelson of Lake City, Michael Vann of Lake City and Lindsey Lord Morton (Scott) of Lake City. Fourteen great-grandchildren along with numerous extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Carter will be conducted on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Lake City Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Ashok Dhanarajan officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered to the Lake City Church of the Nazarene Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1063, Lake City, FL, 32056. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the guidelines set forth by the State and Federal officials will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.