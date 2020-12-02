1/1
Winton Joseph Brewer
1932 - 2020
Winton Joseph Brewer, 88, of White Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross, GA on November 19, 1932 to the late Robert C. Brewer and Susie Davis Brewer. He has made the White Springs area his home for the past 27 years, moving here from Miami. He was a Marine Corp Veteran and a Carpenter by trade. In his spare time, he was known to be a "Master Tinkerer", loved to bowl, build things work in his yard, spend time with his grandchildren and never, ever met a stranger. He attended Parkview Baptist Church in Lake City.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Sharyn Elaine Darlington and Susan Denise Brewer; and his siblings, R.C. Brewer, Willis Brewer, Glen Brewer, Christine O'Connell and Bobbi Lou Tuten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances A. Brewer of White Springs; son, Del Brewer (Terry) of Lake City; daughter, Glenda Ann Pendergrass (Olen) of Lake City. Six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren with one on the way also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Brewer will conducted on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:00 P.M. (thirty minutes prior to the service) at the church. Cremation Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
DEC
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
