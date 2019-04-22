Walter E. Russell, 84 of Lake City, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late William F. Russell, Sr. and Mildred Earley Russell. Mr. Russell had made Lake City his home since 1998 having moved here from Ft. Lauderdale. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served numerous positions including Past Commandant of the Marine Corps League Dept. of Florida. Mr. Russell owned and operated Dyal Tile and Terrazzo Company in Ft. Lauderdale for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at the VA Hospital in Lake City and had done so for over 15 years accumulating over 2000 hours of service. Mr. Russell also enjoyed Gator Football and all things Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores Dyal Russell and one brother, William Frew Russell.
Survivors include his loving wife, Wanda Russell, Lake City; four children, Chris Russell (Terri), Daytona, Scott Russell (Ellen), Ft. Lauderdale, Connie Norris (Johnnie), Lake City and Lisa Kirkman, Lake City; one sister, Marilyn Lare, West Virginia; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gateway Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will be Monday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019