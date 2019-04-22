Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Survivors include his loving wife, Wanda Russell, Lake City; four children, Chris Russell (Terri), Daytona, Scott Russell (Ellen), Ft. Lauderdale, Connie Norris (Johnnie), Lake City and Lisa Kirkman, Lake City; one sister, Marilyn Lare, West Virginia; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gateway Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will be Monday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at Walter E. Russell, 84 of Lake City, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late William F. Russell, Sr. and Mildred Earley Russell. Mr. Russell had made Lake City his home since 1998 having moved here from Ft. Lauderdale. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served numerous positions including Past Commandant of the Marine Corps League Dept. of Florida. Mr. Russell owned and operated Dyal Tile and Terrazzo Company in Ft. Lauderdale for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at the VA Hospital in Lake City and had done so for over 15 years accumulating over 2000 hours of service. Mr. Russell also enjoyed Gator Football and all things Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores Dyal Russell and one brother, William Frew Russell.Survivors include his loving wife, Wanda Russell, Lake City; four children, Chris Russell (Terri), Daytona, Scott Russell (Ellen), Ft. Lauderdale, Connie Norris (Johnnie), Lake City and Lisa Kirkman, Lake City; one sister, Marilyn Lare, West Virginia; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gateway Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will be Monday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com Funeral Home Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home

3596 South Highway 441

Lake City , FL 32025

(386) 752-1954 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close