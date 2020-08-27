1/1
Woodrow Wilson Mitchem
Woodrow Wilson Mitchem, 79, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in DeFuniak Springs on February 22, 1941 to the late Curtis and Alma Williams Mitchem. He was a US Army Veteran and was a Industrial Contractor for over 37 years in the Steel Fabrication Industry. In 1962, he worked for Smith Steel Construction in Jacksonville, and then in 1965, he suffered an accident that laid him up for over a year. Then He went to work for Hester Plow as a Mechanical Engineer for eight years, moving the Hester Plow Business to Lake City in 1972, where he worked for a year before moving his family over from Jacksonville. He then went to work for Quality Industries of America where he worked for over 27 years, retiring in 1999. Woodrow was a member of the Wellborn Baptist Church, where he was an Usher and was also a member of the Gideon's International. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, vacationing, building things and helping anyone in need. He is preceded in death by his infant daughters, Patricia & Charlotte Mitchem; siblings, Jose, Jack, Isaac, Monroe, Hansel, Louise, Geraldine and Marie.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Genny Mitchem of Lake City; sons; Charles Mitchem of Haines City and Jerry Mitchem (Barbara) of Lake City; daughter, Cynthia Bailey (Jason) of Opp, Alabama; step-sons; Michael Bautochka (Collene) of Naples and Robert Bautochka (Donna) of Middleburg; step-daughter, Mary Hall (Alan) of Gainesville; brothers, Harley Mitchem of Ville Platte, LA and Earl Mitchem (Mary Ann) of Milton; sister, Barbara Mitchem Hudson of Orlando. Eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Mitchem will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Wellborn Baptist Church at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Rusty Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Friday evening, August 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
His first smart phone app. Always wanted to know the weather.
He taught me many life skills so I could always know how to fix something incase of a Jam. Welding was alittle scary espically when things caught fire. Lol
Robert Bautochka
Family
August 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss , big hugs and sending love , our family functions pray circle will not be the same without him but we will carry on the tradition in his honor
Michael and Elaine Jacobs
Family
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
