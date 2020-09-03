Xavier Elizer Bell was born March 12, 1981, to Charolette Brown and Herman Bell in Miami, Florida. Xavier attended Elementary School at Albert Schweitzer Schule (school) in Frankfurt, Germany, and Amelia Earhart in Hialeah, FL. "Eli" enjoyed watersports, going to the beach, movies, and traveling; to include Paris, France, Africa, Germany, and Australia. He is preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Deansye Brown.

Eli leaves to cherish his precious memories: A loving and devoted mother, Charolette Brown; faithful and loving brother, Gurley Delmonte Brown; grandparents, Leon and Mary Shipman; hosts of other relatives and friends.

There will be a private visitation for the family only from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

A celebration of Eli's life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

