Xavier Elizer Bell
1981 - 2020
Xavier Elizer Bell was born March 12, 1981, to Charolette Brown and Herman Bell in Miami, Florida. Xavier attended Elementary School at Albert Schweitzer Schule (school) in Frankfurt, Germany, and Amelia Earhart in Hialeah, FL. "Eli" enjoyed watersports, going to the beach, movies, and traveling; to include Paris, France, Africa, Germany, and Australia. He is preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Deansye Brown.
Eli leaves to cherish his precious memories: A loving and devoted mother, Charolette Brown; faithful and loving brother, Gurley Delmonte Brown; grandparents, Leon and Mary Shipman; hosts of other relatives and friends.
There will be a private visitation for the family only from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
A celebration of Eli's life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
the Garden of Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
