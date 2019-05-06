Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Youris Malone Dunn, Sr., age 96, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, May 3, 2019, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Youris was born in Peri, Alabama, July 21, 1922 to Thomas and Delilah Dunn. He graduated from Gadsden High School and attended college at Kansas State College and Florida State University. He served three years on active duty in World War II. He was inducted into the infantry in 1943, and went to Camp Crowder for high speed radio communications while completing basic training.

Although he was accepted into the Air Force Training, the Battle of the Bulge created a greater need for ground troops so he was sent to the 97th Signal Company and 97th Infantry Division. The 97th went into battle in Aachen, Germany and fought through Germany to Pilson, Czechoslovakia. He was then sent to Japan as occupation troops. Youris was awarded two Battle Stars. Mr. Dunn joined the Florida National Guard in 1948 as Sergeant of Communications and retired as Major.

Youris has lived in Lake City since 1957, and has been very active in civic and church affairs. He served as President of the Lake City Junior Chamber of Commerce and President of the Lake City Kiwanis Club. He was also Personnel Manager for the Northern Division for Florida Power and Light and District Manager for the Lake City District for FPL. He was a three time holder of the much coveted O.S.A.C. award, given by Florida Power and Light for outstanding sales accomplishments.

Youris attended the First United Methodist Church in Lake City, FL. He was President of the Methodist Mens Club, President of the Fellowship Class and Chairman of the First United Methodist Pre-school. Youris enjoyed playing golf at the Lake City Country Club. He loved to fish; he also enjoyed operating his Ham Radio and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Harriette Dunn and his son, Youris Malone Dunn, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Harriette Ann Henson (Mal), his granddaughter, Caylyn Leslie Carrillo and two great-grandchildren, Jaycie and Jeremiah Wade.

Daddy was a kind, loving and honest man who loved God, his Country and Family. Special thanks to the staff at Willow Creek for their care and love as well as Haven Hospice.

Funeral services for Mr. Dunn will be conducted on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W Us Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.

