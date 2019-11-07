BALDWIN -- Arthur C. Miller, 93, longtime resident of Baldwin, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.

Arthur was born on Dec. 20, 1925, in Lake Township, the son of Victor and Emma (Comstock) Miller. He served his country during World War II as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army. On Dec. 30, 1944, he married Jean I. Avery in Baldwin and they have celebrated 74 years together.

Following his service, Arthur returned home and began working as a mechanic for Lake County Road Commission. He eventually became a supervisor before serving as the superintendent of the Road Commission. In total, Arthur served the county for over 40 years.

In his retirement, he served on the Lake County Board of Commissioners and as a Realtor for Century 21 agency in Baldwin.

As a hobby, Arthur also enjoyed raising beef cattle with his son, Dick, hunting and fishing all over Lake County and bowling with his friends in Baldwin.

Arthur will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean, of Ludington; his sons, Arthur Jr., and wife, Liz, of Louisville, Kentucky and Dick, and wife, Jan, of Branch; his son-in-law, Thomas Marshall, of Spring Lake; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nancy Marshall; and five brothers and sisters.

According to his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Please visit Arthur's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Arthur for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.