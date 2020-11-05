LUTHER — Beverly Joan (Price) Bates, 84, of Luther, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by love in the comfort of her home.

She was born to Lawrence and Juanita (Doss) Price on Oct. 27, 1936. A graduate of Lansing Eastern High School. She married Merl Bates in June 1954. Her years were fulfilled with raising her family, working on their family farm, supporting the family logging business (Bates Forest Products), then finally retiring from her job at Wal-Mart.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita; father, Lawrence; brother, Roland Price; and other dear family loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Merl Bates; four children, Dale & Sharlene (O'Neil) Bates, David Bates, Timothy Bates, Judy (Bates) Lackie & Don Lackie, Sister Linda (Price) Carpenter; grandchildren, Randy and Angel (Hoover) Bates, Edward and Ginger (Bates) Mattos, Tim and Nicole (Bronson) Bates, Charles and Melissa (Bates) Miller, Devin and Melody (Bonney) Lackie, Casey (CJ) Lackie, Chanda Lackie; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and lots of treasured relationships with brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, with all included family and many, many close friends.

She was a very kind, warm hearted lady and will be dearly missed. We would like to express our gratitude to Munson Home Health Hospice Care-Cadillac Team for the wonderful support they provided. Special "thanks" to April!

No services planned at this time.