Bonnie J. Merrill
BALDWIN -- Bonnie J. Merrill (Miller), beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away Aug. 7, 2020.

Bonnie married Wilbur (Bill) Merrill on Aug. 23, 1952. Shortly after graduating from nurses training in South Bend, Indiana, she moved with Bill to Baldwin. Bonnie worked many years at Baldwin Family Health Care as a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her mother, LaVerne Karsen; brother, Robert Miller; and sister and brother in-law, Betty and Lowell Brownell.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wilbur; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Edie Miller; daughters, Susan Merrill and Karen (Ken) Meinke; grandchildren, Shaun (Andrea Chase) Merrill, Tiffany (Steve) Leach, and Randi (Pat) Prominski; step-grandchildren, Kenneth J. Meinke and Lauren (Roberto) Gaytan; great-grandchildren, Conner Leach, Jordan (Nicole) Leach, Trisha (Koby Gates) Leach, Ariel Merrill, Cooper, Jayce and Stella Prominski; step great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Lee) Cole, Emma, Christopher and Logan Chase; great-great granddaughter, Natalie Gates; step great-great grandson, Camden Cole; 12 nieces and 2 nephews.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family service will be held.



Published in Lake County Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
