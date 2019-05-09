BALDWIN -- Brenda C. (Newman) Kerr, 78, passed away May 5, 2019, at Grand Oaks Nursing Center.

She was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Holly, to Elton and Clara (Davis) Newman.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Jack J. Kerr; brothers, Don (Carol) and Jerry (Kathryn); stepdaughters, Jackie (Rob) and Lisa; grandchildren, Robert and Rachel (Dave); four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond; her parents; brothers, Paul and Larry; and sisters, Doris, Norvia and Betty.

Brenda was a member of the Peacock Senior Center and the Baldwin Congregational Church of Baldwin for several years. She also was an avid quilter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baldwin Congregational Church or the Peacock Senior Center.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. June 8, 2019, at the Baldwin Congregational Church.