LUTHER -- Brent Jeffrey Bassett, 37, of Luther, lost his battle on Sept. 29, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1982, in Grand Rapids, to Roxanne (Norman) and Todd Bassett, who both survive.

Brent went to his resting place, where he will wait for his wife, Melanie; his daughters, Natalie and Orpha-Leigh; and his sons, Garet, Ethen and Mason.

In honor of Brent's life and soul, we will gather at the Lions Club in Luther, located at 1003 State St., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Final goodbyes will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service.

Graveside burial will commence immediately following the service. Good food and friends to follow at the Luther Lions Club.