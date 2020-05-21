BRANCH -- Bruce Erwin Bolser, 86, of Branch, passed away Sunday morning, May 10, at his home.Bruce was born June 21, 1933, in Detroit, the son of Walter and Violet (Howell) Bolser and served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Navy on the destroyer, U.S.S James C. Owen.On April 19, 1958, he married the love of his life, Shirley Norris, in Gaylord, and they celebrated 62 years together.After serving in the Navy, the water still called to Bruce, as he worked 13 years on Lower Lakers and 14 years on the Car Ferries. Eventually, he gave up the water and worked 15 years as a paver operator for Layman's Asphalt in Ludington. Bruce and Shirley also built and operated Bolser's Adult Foster Care Home on Quarterline Road in Scottville, for 15 years.In their retirement, Bruce was proud to build a home for he and Shirley on McFall Lake in Branch, where they were able to watch beautiful sunsets overlooking the water again.Bruce will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Shirley; daughter, Holly (Rick) Carr; son, Chip Bolser; grandchildren, Brittney Atman and Cassie Carr; and great-granddaughter, Aria Atman.Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughters, Pam and Linda Bolser.His family would like to especially thank Hospice of Michigan for all of the love and care they gave to Bruce and support to Shirley over his last days.A gathering of friends and family will be later this summer at their home on McFall Lake, where military honors will also be performed for Bruce.Those who wish to remember Bruce with a memorial donation are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan.Please visit Bruce's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Bruce for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.
Published in Lake County Star on May 21, 2020.