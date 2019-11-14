REED CITY - Carla Elsie (Avery) DuBreuil, 71, of Reed City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Oct. 28, 2019.

Carla was born Oct. 13, 1948, to Carl and Elsie (Woods) Avery at the Baldwin Maternity Hospital. She grew up on her family's farm in Nirvana and attended Baldwin schools, graduating in 1967. She married Timothy DeBreuil on May 29, 1971.

Carla worked for a short time at Nartron in Reed City and at the Holiday Tree Farms before having children. She enjoyed gardening and farming, especially favoring Jersey cows, horses and chickens. Carla had a very giving and caring heart. Her home hosted a number of nieces, nephews and grandchildren throughout the years. All of them were treated just like her own, to do whatever was expected of them, and if they didn't know how, they were taught.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elsie Avery; her brother, Carlyle Avery; and her sister Andrea (Avery) Shepherd.

Carla is survived by her husband Timothy DuBreuil; children, Matthew (Tammy) DuBreuil, Carista (Rex) Douglass, Theodore (Mandy) DuBreuil, and Nathaniel (Henrietta) DuBreuil; former daughter-in-law Amy DuBreuil; grandchildren, Tahlia DuBreuil, Marai DuBreuil, Alayna DuBreuil, Alaura (Jeremy) Cline, Lane Douglass, Ciara Smith, Madisyn Stahl, Noah Stahl, Cassidy DuBreuil, Finlay DuBreuil, Kinkade DuBreuil, and Kaden DuBreuil; great-grandchildren, Rowan Cline, Freya Cline, William Douglass, and Liam Giamoni; siblings, Carleen (Patrick) DuBreuil, Carlotta Avery, Angie (Danny) DuBreuil, and Arvid (Nilda) Avery. She is also survived by a gaggle of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 9, at the Chase Barton United Methodist Church in Chase.

Carla will be laid to rest at the Cherry Valley Township Cemetery.