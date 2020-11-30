1/1
Charles E. Pennell Jr.
1936 - 2020
LUTHER - PENNELL, Mr. Charles E. Jr., of Luther, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Charlie was born Nov. 30, 1936, in Sullivan Twp., Muskegon Co., a son of Charles and Mary Pennell. He was a longtime Luther resident. He served as Private first class in the United States Army with a tour in Korea 1957- 1958, 24th infantry division as a field radio repairman. He received honorable discharge in 1963.

Charlie retired as a master electrician and was a member of the UAW. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, either watching the little Manistee river run through his back yard or hanging out at The North Bar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharleen A. Pennell. They were united in marriage June 18, 1971. Also preceded in death was a stepson, J. D. Rick; and a stepdaughter, Frankie J. Nutter.

Surviving are four children, Charles Pennell III, Robin Pennell, and James (Kathy) Pennell; stepson, Jim (Brigene) Rick; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, as well as, great-great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by friends and family.

There will be no services with the family. His wishes were to have his and Sharleen's ashes spread on their property in Luther together.

Published in The Lake County Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
