IDLEWILD -- Clarence James Henderson, 70, of Idlewild, passed away April 18, 2020, at Metron of Big Rapids, after a two year battle with stage 4 cancer. Clarence was born May 3, 1949, in Spratt, AL, to Percy and Inell (Mahan) Henderson.

Clarence was a lifelong resident of Idlewild, as well as a member and Usher of the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.

He worked in manufacturing and was a landscaper. He was well liked and enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and one brother, Clifford Henderson.

Clarence is survived by his siblings, Lusettie Hanson, of Flint, Inell (Robert) George, Eddie Mahan and Katie Mahan of Baldwin; Uncle Ben (Willie) Mahan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and great nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

Funeral services are being planned.