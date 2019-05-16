BROHMAN -- Our Daniel William Hutchinson III decided he was too "bad to the bone" for this world on May 9, 2019.

He was born May 31, 1960.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cathy Hutchinson; his four children, Brian Griffin, Jeannie (Shawn) Haff, Suzie Hutchinson-Nagy and D.J. Robinson; his three grandchildren, BreAnna Griffin, Lily Takens and Shondor Nagy; siblings; in-laws; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Ron Dumont, Sue Dumont and Tommy Dumont.

Danny played many roles to multiple people. He could take anyone who was in the worse mood and soften their hearts.

He always greeted strangers. He was so self-sacrificing, to help anyone who needed it. He was Papa to Lily and Shondor as he helped raise them.

Matching his pride and personality, Danny did not wish to have a big production with funeral arrangements. He has chosen to be cremated, and a memorial service in his honor will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday June 1, 2019, at Brohman Chapel.

Friends and family are all welcome to bring their greatest memories with him.