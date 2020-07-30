1/1
Darrin Thomas
BALDWIN -- Darrin Thomas, 43, of Baldwin passed away July 25, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Jacob) Troutwine, Kendall, Darrin II, Alexis, and Carsyn; grandchildren, Lucy, Jeremiah, and EmmaLou; brother David, of Colorado; parents, David and Wava (Anderson) Thomas, of Baldwin; and a large extended family.

Darrin was born in Kalamazoo, on Oct. 22, 1976, to David and Wava Thomas. As a youth he played Little League baseball, Rocket football, and loved to fish. He grew up in Vicksburg, Michigan and graduated from Vicksburg Community Schools in 1995.

He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed camping and fishing.

Darrin had a passion for motorcycles and began riding dirt bikes as a young teenager. He recently renewed his love for motorcycles and was doing what he loved to do, riding, at the time of his death.

Interment took place July 29 at Cherry Valley Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug.1, at the VFW Post 5315, 2225 M-37, Baldwin.



Published in Lake County Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
