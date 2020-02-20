BALDWIN - David B. Stevenson, 66, of Baldwin, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

David was the loving husband to the late Mary Catherine (Nardi) Stevenson; beloved son to the late Samuel and Bettejane Stevenson; loving brother to Sharon (Adolph) Wendling and Richard "Rick" (Laura) Stevenson; fond uncle to Steven (Laura) Wendling, Linda (Raymond) Migas, Ricky (Kristina) Stevenson, Emily Stevenson, Joe Stevenson and the late Mark (the late Jan) Wendling; great uncle of seven; and friend to many.

He was a kind-hearted and generous person, who was always trying to make a difference.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, from at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, Illinois, and again from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given towards the family for a charity to be determined at a later date.

Baldwin lost a caring and generous friend who was known to give to any cause or person in need. Dave was the owner of the Baldwin Fish Farm, the Riverside Cafe and the former owner of the Log Bar.

Anyone who met Dave became his friend. We will never forget Dave's famous pork chops and gyros, which were a popular attraction at the Blessing of the Bikes and Troutarama, as well as the cafe.

Dave is mourned by his late wife's children, Kelly (Scott Harris) Hughes, Kathleen (Kevin Henry) Hughes, William (Colleen) Hughes; granddaughter, Maria (Mario) Lagiglio; as well as his extended Baldwin family.

A memorial service will be held at St. Ann's Church, in Baldwin, at a future date.