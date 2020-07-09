LUTHER -- David Lawrence Neiger passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home in Luther, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on April 27, 1939 to Lawrence and Grace Neiger, of Berkley. He attended Berkley High School where he was a star basketball player.

David married Karen Squiers, daughter of John and Helen Squiers, of Detroit, on June 30, 1962. They just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

David had many hobbies. He and his family enjoyed camping, boating and snowmobiling.

He worked at the Ford Motor Co., Wixom Plant while living in Milford. They moved to Luther in 1972, where he opened a Chain Saw Shop. He and his family became very involved in the community, organizing events like a Snowdeo in the winter, with their snowmobiles, to lending his chain saw skills to the Luther Logging Days Celebration each year. David was one of the first Husqvarna chain saw dealers in the Lower Peninsula. He soon went to work for their distributer, setting up more Husqvarna dealers in Michigan.

Over the years, Dave became known around the world for building racing chainsaws and filing chains for racing, competing in Lumberjack competitions around the country and organizing his own contest for Luther Logging Days. In 1980, Dave was the first American to compete in the European Competition Of Forestry, in Lunar, Norway.

In 1982, he took a job as the North American service manager for BCS Mosa in Charlotte, North Carolina. BCS is an Italian farm implement company. Dave helped set up the North American Headquarters and proving grounds in Charlotte, N. C. In 1989 the Neiger's moved back to Luther, where Dave opened up his own saw shop again, continuing his love of the Lumberjack Sports.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Grace Neiger; son, James R. Neiger; and granddaughter, Megan Grace Raven.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Lorie (Bryce) Friess; son, Robert (Amy) Neiger; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and brother, Richard Neiger. David leaves behind an amazing list of loving family and friends.

There will not be a memorial service. However, visits to the family home in Luther are welcomed. In lieu of flowers a gift in Memory of David can be sent to his family or the Luther United Methodist Church.

Cremation arrangements were made by Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City.