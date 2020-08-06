1/1
Dennis James Burrick
LAKE COUNTY -- Dennis James Burrick, 68, passed away at his home, July 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 14, 1952. in Detroit, to Harry and Ruth (Roberts) Burrick.

Dennis and his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia, lived and raised their family in Warren. He retired from the city of Warren Fire Department, after 25 years of service as fire marshal.

They moved to Lake County in 1999, where Dennis became active in the community, construction and church. Dennis served as the Cherry Valley Township Supervisor for more than 10 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; sons, Daniel, of Rochester Hills, and Jason, of LaPorte, Indiana; grandchildren, Madison, Deven, Logan, Wade, Grant and LaRay; siblings, Jackie Abshier and Harry Burrick, both of Baldwin.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Kathy Goodson, of Hazel Park, and Tammy Harvey, of Capac.

Funeral Services for Dennis took place Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Evart, and he was laid to rest in Cherry Valley Township Cemetery.



Published in Lake County Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
