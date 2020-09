CHASE -- Dennis "Denny" Soulard passed away on Sept. 12, 2020.

Born July 3, 1945, he took great pride in his southwest Michigan roots of living and working in the Coloma and Watervliet area for a large portion of his life and later moving to Chase in Lake County with his wife Val, where they have enjoyed retirement the last 15 years.

A celebration of Denny's life will be planned for Oct. 3, 2020, in Coloma, Michigan.