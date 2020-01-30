BALDWIN -- Donald Nelson Clemens Jr. passed in peace, on Jan. 19, 2020, at 69.

Don (also known as Dundy) was born March 3, 1950.

He graduated from Ferris State University with two associate degrees; one in welding technology and one in HVAC. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Patricia (Joslin) Clemens; son, Derek Clemens; and brother, Jeff Clemens.

Don is survived by his longtime companion, Nancy Beckum; two sons, Nick Clemens and Dustin Clemens; three siblings, Suzie Farber, Cort Clemens and Phylis Clemens; one granddaughter; nine nieces and nephews; and many longtime friends.

He will be remembered for his mechanical knowledge, his dedication to his business as a heating and cooling professional, his uncanny knack for remembering birthdays and his love of animals.

A celebration of life will be held on Don's 70th birthday, Tuesday, March 3, at Verdun Funeral Home of Baldwin. Time to be announced.