BALDWIN -- Donna Elaine Miller, 75, passed on from this life early on May 7, 2019, at her home in Baldwin.

Donna was born on Sept. 29, 1943, in Van Etten, New York, the first daughter and second child of Jan (Wimer) and Warren Depew. The family, eventually to include five children, lived in various places in and around Tioga County, New York, during those early years. Mom attended high school at Candor Central School, in Candor, New York, graduating in 1961.

While in Candor, Donna met Ray Birch, her first husband. He joined the Air Force, and they moved to Riverhead, New York, where Ray was stationed and Donna's two sons, Jeff and Tod, were born.

Donna, Ray and the boys eventually found themselves in Battle Creek, in 1965, where Donna began what would become a 29-year career with Post cereals in the office services department. She and Ray divorced in 1971, and in 1972 she married Robert Elmer Miller, her beloved husband and companion from then until she passed.

Donna and Bob loved camping, hunting and fishing, and during the years traveled with their family across the country from Maine to California. The most beloved places, though, were in Michigan: a lake cottage in Allegan County, campgrounds at Sault Ste. Marie and at Gwinn in the Upper Peninsula, and, most of all, their property in Lake County, near Baldwin. Donna was an avid collector of teapots and she and Bob enjoyed visiting flea markets in all the places they visited.

In 1998, Donna and Bob moved permanently to the Lake County property and built their retirement home. There, they continued to enjoy hunting, the frequent visits from kids and grandkids, making yard decorations, and hosting an epic "Getaway Weekend" party every August for 15 years. Donna loved to have fun and her smile would brighten any room.

They become deeply involved with Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post No. 1988 in Baldwin, where Donna was the office administrator for several years.

Donna is predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Will Davis; two brothers, Daryl and Warren Depew; and by two stepsons, Charles and Ricky Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son, Jeff Birch, and his partner, Mike Hennessy; her son, Tod Birch, and his wife, Lori, and their three daughters and eight grandchildren; her stepdaughter, Michelle Wilson, and her husband, Don, and her two children and one grandchild; her stepson, Robert Charles Miller, and his wife, Kathy, and their two children; her brother, Lon Depew, and his wife, JoAnn; and sister, Wendy Depew Partelow, and her husband, Wayne.

Visitation took place at Verdun Funeral Home in Baldwin on May 13 and a funeral service followed.