IDLEWILD -- Edith McKinney was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Otis and Edith Harris.

Edith lost her mother at an early age and was blessed to be raised by a loving stepmother, Sadie Harris.

At an early age, Edith moved with her family to Idlewild, where she later met and married Ulyesse McKinney, and to this union was born two daughters, Maxine and Margie.

Edith graduated from Baldwin High School and shortly thereafter became active in serving her community of Idlewild, where she was known as a hard worker in the community.

She retired after 25 years of dedicated service to Wolverine Worldwide in Big Rapids, where she received numerous accolades and certificates.

Edith joined the First Baptist Church of Woodland Park and held several positions, including usher board president, church treasurer and trustee and united usher board league.

She showed her deep love for her church and church family as she served in the capacity of general services.

Edith lived life to its fullness. She enjoyed helping others and was loved by many.

She cherished the love of her family and looked forward to their visits. The Angels called Edith Home on Oct. 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulyesse McKinney; father, Otis Harris; mother, Edith Harris; stepmother, Sadie Harris; four brothers, Otis Jr., John, Richard and George; and one sister, Bessie.

Edith left to cherish her memory two devoted daughters, Maxine (Marvin) Willis and Margie McKinney; two grandsons, Marvin Willis Jr. and Mario (Megan) Willis; a very devoted friend, James Green; two sisters, Betty Foote and Lucinda Shepard; one brother, Willard Harris; two special nieces, Gayle (Kenny) Williams and LeAnn Foote; a loving daughter and son in Christ, Clara Mitchell and R.J. Watkins; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends.