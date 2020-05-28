Edward Lionel Chappel Jr.
HOWELL -- Edward Lionel Chappel Jr., 86, of Howell, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, May 18, 2020.Born on Oct. 7, 1933, in Bad Axe, he was the son of the late Edward L. Sr. and the late Gladys L. (Merrick) Chappel. Ed was a Howell area resident from 1970 to 1995, then built a home and moved to Lake County, before returning to Howell in 2018.He was a 1951 graduate of Clarenceville High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Ed was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War.He was employed by Ford Motor Company for 40 years as an engineer, retiring in 1995 and was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Howell, active in youth activities.Ed's passion was hiking and building as a member of SPW, a chapter of the North Country Trail Association. He received the Distinguished Service Award and a National Trail Coordinator of the Year Award from NCT.He was a beloved husband of nearly 64 years to Nancy (Tierney) Chappel, whom he married in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, on Oct. 20, 1956; a loving father of Lianne (Nariman "Nick") Mehmed, of Brighton, Edward (Julie) Chappel, of Stockbridge, and Eric (Katalina) Chappel, of California; and a proud grandfather of Nathan, Stephanie, Lindsay, Aaron, Oni, Rhiannon, Eric Jr., Ethan and Tierney.He also is survived by his siblings, Jerome (Barbara) Chappel, Robert (Mary) Chappel and Edith Pioszak; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.A private graveside service was held by Ed's family at the Colfax Cemetery in Bad Axe.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson Foundation or to the North Country Trails Association. Please visit the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lake County Star on May 28, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
May 21, 2020
sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
