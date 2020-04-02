BALDWIN -- Evelyn Leona Hillard passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020, in the care of her loving daughter, Danielle, who has been her caregiver for the past four years, for which her family is eternally grateful.

Evelyn was born to Leo and Lavena (Gushwa) Homrich, on Feb. 28, 1924, in Grand Rapids. On Sept. 19, 1942, she married Devere D. Hillard, who was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Evelyn graduated from Godwin High School and worked as a telephone operator, in a Singer Sewing Center and at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. While raising her family, she frequently assisted her husband in his building business.

Eventually, the couple purchased a business in Baldwin, and worked hard to make H&H Restaurant a success.

Later, they purchased a trailer park in Baldwin, which they ran for a number years before retiring to Arizona, returning to Michigan when Devere developed health issues.

Evelyn was an extremely talented seamstress, Swedish weaver, crocheter and crafter, and leaves behind many beautiful quilts, blankets and craft projects with her family members.

She purchased her first sewing machine when she was 17 while working in the sewing center. Her youngest son, Kim, was honored when she gifted him that sewing machine, which she still used until a few years before her death.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; and her husband.

She is survived by her daughters, Danielle Bauer and Lonnie Troutwine (Larry); her sons, Carey (Kathy), Marc (Pat) and Kim (Donna); and a large extended family.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later time.