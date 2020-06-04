BALDWIN -- Evelyn Mae Davidson, 86, of Baldwin, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home.Evelyn was born on March 3, 1934, in New Carlisle, Indiana, the daughter of Ernest and Ruth (Hensell) Meyers.On June 13, 1953, she married the love of her life, Robert D. "Bob" Davidson, and they celebrated 62 years together before Bob preceded her in death in 2015.Bob and Evelyn raised four children in Buchanan, before moving to Baldwin in 1975. Together they owned and operated the Pines Motel, Baldwin Creek Motel, Pines Canoe Livery, Pines Campground and Pines Fur Company. Their business brought them many happy memories and great friendships.Evelyn leaves behind to mourn her passing her daughter, Janice (Mike) Ferris, of Buchanan; son, Robert (Dennine) Davidson Jr., of Baldwin; daughter, Betty (Ken) Curtice Sr., of Bitely; and daughter, Jody (Dan) Manion, of Paris.Evelyn will also be missed by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Beth (David) Krogel and children, Hope, John and Gabriel, of Decatur, Ken Curtice Jr. and children, Myranda and Kendra, of Montana, Kyla (Scott) MacDougall and children, Reece, Ray and Graham, of Branch, Trisha (Josh) Zelinski, and children, Silvio and Adaline, of Traverse City, and Nicholas Manion, of Paris; two great-great-grandsons, Aiden and Lucas; her brother, Carl (Shelby) Meyers, of Florida; her sisters-in-law, Joanne Davidson, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jackie (Bonnie Gross) Davidson, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and her special friend and caregiver, Fonda Summers, of Baldwin.Along with her husband, Bob, Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Meyers; and her sister, Gladys Morse.Family services took place Tuesday, June 2, at Wyman Funeral and Cremation Services in Scottville, with burial following next to her beloved Bob, at Evergreen Cemetery in Branch.Those who would like to remember Evelyn with a memorial donation are asked to consider Heartland Hospice, 1053 W. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412.Please visit Evelyn's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute or memory of Evelyn for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
Published in Lake County Star on Jun. 4, 2020.