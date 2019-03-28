Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Arlene (Sprague) Wallace.

BALDWIN -- Frances Arlene (Sprague) Wallace passed away at the age of 84 on Dec. 4, 2018, in Big Rapids due to complications from a stroke.

Frances was born on Nov. 2, 1934, in Hastings, to the late Thelma (Miles) Sprague and the late William Sprague, Sr.

Frances lived the first half of her life near Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School. She married Paul H. Mead, of Freeport, in 1954, and the couple had three children, Vicki (Mead) Levengood, Debra Mead and Michael Mead. They later moved to Baldwin and purchased the Tarry Motel.

In the early 1970s, Frances returned to school, graduating from Kellogg Community College with a degree as a registered nurse.

She worked in intensive care and critical care at a number of hospitals and health care facilities, including Pennock Hospital in Hastings and Ludington Hospital, and she served as director of nursing for the Grand Oaks health care facility in Baldwin. Toward the end of her career, she was a home health R.N.

For several years in the 1990s, Fran and her sister, Vera Kaufman, owned and operated an antique shop in downtown Baldwin called Touch of Yesteryear.

Frances later married William (Bill) Wallace. She and Bill loved camping in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula, where they scouted the elk herd, and along the northern shore of Lake Michigan.

She was a renowned home cook, specializing in soups and pies that were in high demand at her daughter Debbie's restaurant.

She also loved flower gardening and working with the sandy soil near her home until it produced beautiful blooms. And even after retiring from nursing, she remained highly interested in health care news and kept a variety of health references at hand for the inevitable call from friends and relatives looking for guidance from "Doc Fran."

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William and Thelma Sprague; brothers, William Sprague, Jr. and Kenneth Sprague, Sr.; sister, Vera (Sprague) Kaufman; and grandson, Jesse Jay Wallace.

Frances is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Michael Mead; daughters, Vicki (Mead) Levengood and Debra Mead; stepson, Jay Wallace; stepdaughters, Janis (Wallace) Riggs and Jean (Wallace) Rodriquez; brother, Thomas Sprague, Sr.; and sister, Joyce (Sprague) Bowerman; grandchildren, Jessica (Mead) Hoeksema, Angela (Mead) Fulford, Amanda Levengood, Joshua Mead, Megan Levengood, R. J. Stebe, Jaime (Stebe) Soulliere, Jessica Wallace and Jason Buck (J. B.) Wallace; great-grandchildren, Dylan Shoemaker, Paige Shoemaker, Gavin Mead, Anna Mead, Jakob Levengood, Kenneth Davis, Charles (Charlie) Soulliere and Eleanor (Ellie) Soulliere.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Debbie's Sportsman's Lounge.