BALDWIN -- Francis Dean Croff, 68, of Baldwin, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, Jan. 3, under the care of his loving wife and Hospice of Michigan after battling multiple bouts of cancer.

Dean was born Jan. 27, 1951, in Grand Rapids, to Beverly D. Peckham and Francis Leroy Croff.

In 1964, his mother remarried Walter R. Peckham, who was like a father to Dean and loving grandfather to his children.

On Sept. 10, 1977, Dean married Letty Ardell Klunder at Snow Methodist Church in Lowell. They celebrated 42 years together.

Dean started working at the age of 16 (later completed his high school diploma through the mail) for a roofing company. He then went into the factory and worked in the auto industry as a sheet metal grinder, spot welder and press operator. He even worked in the celery fields with high school kids to put food on the table. He worked at Pridgeon and Clay as a hand feed press operator for 15 years, before retiring in 2009. Dean did volunteer work for the Family Health Care in Baldwin and was later hired as a part time Respite employee. This job was the most enjoyable for him. He loved sitting with his clients and hearing about their lives. It also was a bit suspicious that most of his clients had a western channel on their televisions.

Dean and Letty lived in Coopersville for 20 years. Shortly after retiring, they moved to their retirement home in Baldwin, where he was able to enjoy his love of fishing, hunting, watching wildlife and western movies.

His favorite pastimes were sitting by the fire in a comfortable chair while listening to country music loudly (so the neighbors could enjoy it too), puttering around his garage and yard, and especially, driving his grandchildren around on his golf cart to look for wildlife and the beauty of the woods itself.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Leroy Croff; mother, Beverly D. Peckham; step-father, Walter R. Peckham; and his granddaughter, Nova Jean Spoelman.

Dean will be greatly missed by his wife, Letty; and his children, Rachelle (Jeremy) Spoelman, of Ravenna, Jeremy (Tricia) Croff, of Grand Rapids, and Justin Croff Sr., of Muskegon; and his six grandchildren, Averie, Kennedy, Carson, Callie, J.J. and Jazlynn.

He also is survived by his siblings, Penny (Wade) Rowley, Nancy Misner, Gregory Croff, Kimberly (Jeff) Shaffer, Desiree Ann Millan, Sharon Potter and David Peckham; and many nieces and nephews.Â­Â­Â­

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Baldwin Baptist Church in Baldwin, with Pastor David Stiles officiating. Friends may meet with his family before the funeral from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the . Condolences for the family may be left at the Verdun Funeral Home Facebook page at "Verdun Funeral Home."