Frederic Grover Wahls
IDLEWILD -- Frederic Grover Wahls, 79, of Idlewild, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020. He was fondly known by many as Grover.

Born Feb. 12, 1941 in Lansing, Grover was baptized as a Christian at an early age. Grover graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing in 1959. He attended Michigan State University where he majored in business. 

Grover had a zest for life and a myriad of talents that led him to pursue diverse professional positions. Notably, he served in the United States Army as an intelligence specialist and was stationed in West Germany during the Cold War. He was also an artist, chef, and entrepreneur who once created and distributed his own barbeque sauce.

Grover expressed his creativity and love for adventure through his hobbies. He enjoyed flying, creating jewelry, and cooking for loved ones. His love of travel took him around the world. He lived in Europe and across the United States, including California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas.

In his retirement, he moved to Idlewild and became a beloved member of the community. During all his travels, he never met a stranger and was a dear friend to many.

Admirably, Grover valued his personal relationships and life experiences over material possessions. Grover will be greatly missed for his warm, infectious smile, unique sense of humor, delicious meals, and immense care for others. 

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary P. Morton; brother, James T. Wahls; sister, Cheryl Jones; sister-in-law, Hon. Theresa Doss; nephews, Erron Anderson and James C. D. Wahls; cousins, including special cousin, Clara Rhonenee; several great-nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Grover and Rev. Clara Busby.

A graveside service for immediate family and close friends was held on Sept. 1, at DeepDale Memorial Gardens in Lansing.



Published in Lake County Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
DeepDale Memorial Gardens
September 1, 2020
Grover, my dear Idlewild Lake friend. My neighbor was a terrific and dedicated buddy. Whenever I arrived; he was right there to help me unload my car and share the news of whatever was going on during my time away. My buddy was extremely creative and always busy working on some sort of project around his home.
Grover was also my personal security guard --- he would chase strangers away if he found someone on my property (and let me know exactly what he said to make them leave). I also enjoyed listening to Grover share his life's experiences and eating his tasty food.

I'm going to truly miss my Idlewild Lake friend.

Zoetta Davis
Friend
August 31, 2020
My family will never forget our friend Grover. He had a love for life and was so comfortable with who he was. My daughter made us Grover's Bread Pudding for my birthday yesterday instead of a cake.
Kristin Cleage
Friend
August 30, 2020
We have been honored to be a friend to Grover . His infectious smile and sense of humor along with his positive energy will be sorely missed . He was gracious soul who made the world a better place . Praying for your peace until we meet again.
Jill & Bobby Kendrick
Friend
