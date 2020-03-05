BALDWIN -- George Francis Blanchette of Baldwin, formerly of Muskegon Heights, was called home to be with the Lord Feb. 24, 2020, on his 69th birthday.

He was born Feb. 24, 1951, in Muskegon, to George and Delores (Bronsema) Blanchette.

George was employed at CWC Textron for many years in Muskegon. He met his wife Lisa in 1986, and they later moved to the Baldwin area, where they were landlords for 15 years.

George worked at Grand Oaks as floor maintenance for 13 years. He was a master woodworker -- houses, wrap-around decks, jewelry boxes and bread boxes were a few of his woodworking jobs.

He was famous for his motto: "If the customer doesn't like it, they don't have to pay me." (He ALWAYS got paid!)

George is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Blanchette; sons, Chris (Miranda) Blanchette, Jesse Blanchette and Robert Taylor; stepson, James Preston; daughters, Sarah Blanchette and LaDawn Tice; sister, Marlene McCloskey; mother-in-law, Rosetta Borgula; brother-in-law, Chad Hunt; ex-wife, JoAnn (Golden) White; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and many who called him "Dad."

He was preceded in death by his sons, Lonnie and James Blanchette, in 1994; daughter, Brittany Blanchette, in 2006; grandson, Jade, in 2006; stepson, Aaron Preston, in 2018; father-in-law, Lawrence Borgula, in 2013; sister-in-law, Debi Burns, in 2012; and brother-in-law, Pat Hunt, in 2006.

A celebration of life for George will take place at a later date. Donations are being accepted by the family to help with funeral costs.

You may direct donations to Verdun Funeral Home, P.O. box 14, Baldwin, MI 49304.