CHICAGO — George Gleason went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020. He was born May 6, 1948, at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Idlewild and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1967. He attended Lane University and received a scholarship to play pro-basketball. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. He retired from Lafayette Steele. He owned his own business through Checker Cab called "GG Transportation." He was so proud of his cab business. He had a passion for making you laugh and telling it like it is! He had such an incredible and contagious laugh! He never complained and was always smiling! He was preceded in death by his father, John Gleason; his mother, Louietta Wright; and sister, Adrienne Williams. He was blessed with a big family. He has three children, Fatima Iverson-Carlson, Anthony Gleason, and Alexis Gleason. He has several siblings, Jerralyn Campbell, Dionel and Gloria Wright, Brenda Freeney, Louietta Williams, Francine Walsh, and Clarissa Collins. He has a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He also had a lot of friends and his "cab buddies," who'll miss him dearly. "My heart will miss you," Sandra Chambers-Moteso. "I miss you so much and thankful for all you've taught me and the advice. I'm extremely thankful you got reunited with your siblings. I'm so blessed to have all my relatives. I love you dad," Love, Fatima. "'I am from good stock.' These are words spoken by my father. He always gave me great inspiration and pride of my genetic bloodline and ancestry. One of my fondest memories of my father as a child was listening to him switch up his vocal tones while telling me the story of the 'Signified Monkey.' My father would make me laugh so hard, until my stomach hurt. It was a Thanksgiving ritual for my father and I to attend the Detroit Lions football game. We'd watch Barry Sanders play every year. These moments we shared were always special to me. All I ever wanted was a father and son relationship. Don't get me wrong, the gifts I've received from my father were good, but the conversations, laughter, and the many lessons learned are priceless gifts that I will always cherish. I love you daddy" from your number one son King Big Buck and all your grandchildren. "To my dearest husband whom I'll always love. I'll miss you." Love, your ex-wife always, Sherrie. "To my beloved almost twin brother. I am grateful to the Almighty, he reunited us together for 15 years. We love you dearly. I'm so grateful to be the first sibling to visually see you and the last sibling to speak with you. Now its time for you to rest. I love you." Your sis, Jerrie. "We talked every day and always said good by with 'I love you,'" Love, Donnell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store