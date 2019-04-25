IRONS -- George L. Kolenda, 77, of Irons, and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home.

He was born on May 23, 1941, in Grand Rapids, son of the late Andrew and Luella (Kozminski) Kolenda.

George loved gardening and tooling around in his yard.

George is survived by his three daughters, Sue (Bill) Wakeland, of Cedar Springs, Mary (Kurt) Smallegan, of Fennville, and Dawn (Kirk) Jacobsen, of Sparta; son, Mark Kolenda, of Ludington; sister, Diane Naylor; stepson, Kirk Engler; stepdaughter, Cynthia (Tony) Squint; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with George's family at oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.