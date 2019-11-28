IDLEWILD - Geraldine (Gerry) A. DeSmith, 81, died unexpectedly Nov. 11, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.

She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Lansing, the daughter of Oscar and Alpha (Chaffee) DeSmith.

Geraldine graduated from Resurrection High School with the class of 1956. She also attended Grand Valley State University.

She served several years of employment in the medical field. She was a loyal member to her church and Lord, professing her faith and dedication through serving, lectoring and singing in St. Ann's choir and a local gospel choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Erick Suchecki; and brother, Julian DeSmith.

She is survived by her former spouse, Richard (Dick) Ansbaugh; daughters, Theresa Spangler and Audrey Suchecki and her husband, David Sr.; grandchildren, Angela Spangler, Christina, David Jr. and Jonathan Suchecki; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Kyler, Zander and Brynlee Spangler, Taylor, Paige, Noah, Hailee, Trey and Alexis Suchecki; and great-great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Willow; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 740 E. 9th St, Baldwin, MI 49304.

Interment will be in spring 2020.

Those who wish to remember Geraldine in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Hospice of Michigan.