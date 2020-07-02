1/
Glenn Samuel "Sam" Avery Jr.
CHASE -- Glenn Samuel 'Sam' Avery Jr., 86, died June 2, 2020, at his home in Chase. He was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Baldwin, to Glenn and Irene Avery.

Sam graduated from Baldwin High School. Following graduation, he attended Ferris State College for two years and then served in the U.S. Army for two years. After leaving the Army, Sam worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 38 years.

Sam loved to spend time outdoors hunting and just being in the woods. He had a silly sense of humor which made him many friends throughout his life.

He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids whenever he could.

Sam was predeceased by his parents, Glen and Irene Avery; his daughter, Stacy Lynn Avery; and his two sisters, Glenna LaPoint, of Branch, and Jean Miller, of Ludington.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Sue Avery, of Chase; his daughters, Merrill (James) Tighe, of Wellston, and Alison (Richard) Rogers, of Pleasant Ridge; four step-children, Monty Fullerton, of Ohio, Lance Fullerton, of Florida, Renae (Mark) Wickens, of Baldwin, and Dennine (Robert) Davidson, of Baldwin; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone for the cards and all their thoughts and prayers. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no public service held.

All donations should be sent to: PaPa's Place Adult Daycare, 121 W. Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677 or St. Ann's Senior Services Baldwin, MI 49304.



Published in Lake County Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
