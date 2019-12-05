CARR SETTLEMENT -- Glenna Marie LaPointe, 91, of Carr Settlement, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Glenna was a lifelong resident of Lake County. She was born in Baldwin to Glen and Irene (Gardner) Avery.

Glenna graduated from Baldwin High School in 1947. Glenna married her high school sweetheart, Edward LaPointe, on May 22, 1948. They shared 63 years of marriage until his passing in August 2011.

Glenna was known as a social butterfly and loved to talk. During her lifetime, not only was Glenna a loving wife and mother, she worked as a waitress at Oasis Restaurant, Emerson Lake Inn and Star Lake Inn. She was a longtime member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin.

She also loved birdwatching, doing jigsaw puzzles and camping. People loved her bread and cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed country music and traveled several times to Branson, Missouri.

Glenna is survived by her children, John (Jeannine) LaPointe, of Carr Settlement, Pamela (Dick) Rankin, of Wellston, Tina (Martin) Personette, Steve (Lori) LaPointe and Kay (Brian) Kessel, also of Carr Settlement; grandchildren, Lisa (Tom) Noteware, Scott (Jessica) LaPointe, Andy (Amy) LaPointe. Duke (Amy) Rankin, James Rankin, Champion Rankin, Cam (Holly) Personette, Ase (Shelby) Personette, Brett (Christy) Kessel, Matthew (Amanda) Kessel and Zackary (Shelbie Paggeot) LaPointe; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and siblings, Jean Miller and Sam Avery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Edward Warren Jr.; and her brother-in-law Art Miller.

Glenna's wish was to stay in her own home. A heartfelt thank-you to her extended family, who made it possible for her to do so.

A special thank-you to many others who also helped in Glenna's care, including Real Life Agency, Great Lakes Caring Hospice and Area Agency on Aging Western Michigan, as well as Ruth Ann McClellan, Jenny Micinski, Sally Kessel, Kathy Bietau and Mary Ann Ransom.

Those wishing to make a donation in Glenna's memory may make them to Area Agency on Aging Western Michigan.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon with funeral beginning at noon. Luncheon will follow at St. Ann's Hall. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in Custer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Verdun Funeral Home of Baldwin.