LeROY -- Gordon B. Kilmer, 74, LeRoy, passed away July 12, 2020.

He was born on June 8, 1946, in Reed City, to Dr. Paul and Vera Kilmer, who predeceased him.

He graduated valedictorian from Reed City High School in 1964 and from Ferris State College School of Pharmacy.

He last worked at Rite Aid in Reed City.

He was awarded a Young American Medal for Bravery by President John F. Kennedy on his 15th birthday, for having rescued his friend after their sailboat capsized. At the age of 16, he became the youngest licensed pilot in Michigan.

Gordon was proud of his 15 years of sobriety.

His association with those he met during this sometimes difficult journey was important to him.

He is survived by his nieces and nephew and their families.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and David.

There will be no services.