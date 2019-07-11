SCOTTVILLE -- Harold Dempsey Cronk, 81, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Scottville, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, with his family by his side.

"Harry" was born March 19, 1938, in Detroit. He graduated from Baldwin High School, attended Ferris State College, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching and Master of Arts degree in educational administration from Central Michigan University.

Harry was dedicated to public education and was a strong advocate of educational opportunities for all children.

From a young age, Harry was an avid sportsman and an outstanding athlete. Throughout his life, he loved fishing and hunting, as well as playing and coaching competitive sports, including basketball, track and golf.

He retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling with Helen, his wife of 55 years. They were blessed with four children; Melinda, Janice, Pamela and Harold David.

Harry is survived by his wife, Helen; sister-in-law, Shelly (Victor) Cronk, of Muskegon; children, Melinda (Corey) Nypen, of Phoenix, Arizona, Janice (Jim) Jackoviak, of Custer, Pamela (Boots) Panetta, of Baldwin and Harold David (Amy) Cronk, of Scottville; eight grandchildren, Juliana (Jason) Anderson, John (Hayley) Jackoviak, Mason Fisher, Dominic Panetta, Tyler Nypen, Tanner Nypen, Evelyn and Harold Joseph Cronk; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jameslie and Jones Anderson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold F. Cronk; mother, Anna E. Bradford; and stepfather, John Bradford; as well as his two brothers, Victor Cronk and Kenneth Cronk; and three sisters, Freda Scherer, Pauline Saunders and Ruth Matson.

Harry will be remembered most for his gracious hospitality, compassion and the positive impact he had on the many lives he touched.

Memorial services will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, and Ludington, to celebrate Harry's life.

The service in Phoenix will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the Everett Luther Life Center at Beatitudes Campus. The service in Ludington is on Saturday, July 20.

The family will receive visitors at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington beginning at 10 a.m., with the memorial service at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to Southland Hospice of Phoenix, or the national research fund.

Condolences may be given at messengermortuary.com and oakgroveludington.com.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.