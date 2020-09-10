BITELY - Harold Wesley Manley III, 59, of Bitely, passed away 8/29/2020, where he was surrounded by his loved ones. Harold is survived by his three children, Jesse, Cassie and Michael; also his nine grandchildren, McKayla, McKenzie, Mckara, Ariana, McKenna, Aaliyah, Kasondra, Dalton and Mickiejo. He was predeceased by both of his parents.



Harold was loved by many and enjoyed spending his time with family. He enjoyed fishing, camping and his freedom. We would like to thank the Spectrum Health Hospice team that worked with our dad, but especially his nurse Stacey.

