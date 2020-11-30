1/1
Helen Mae Wayward
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRONS - Helen Mae Wayward, 84, of Irons, left this earth on Nov. 18, 2020. Helen was born June 23, 1936 in Bakersfield, CA, the daughter of Helen and Jesse Reeder. Her father died when she was an infant and her mother later remarried Clarence McKnight, who then adopted her as his own.

Helen was an accomplished musician and played the cello in the California Youth Symphonic Orchestra. She loved to sing and continued making music by playing the piano and organ while leading church choirs throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening for her family's enjoyment.

Helen worked many years as the main secretary at Marne Elementary School and later as secretary at West Shore Community College in the Media Center. Helen also served as secretary for St Bernard's Catholic Church in Irons in her retirement.

Helen was very generous and loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very happy to teach her oldest grandson how to fish for trout.

Helen will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Her legacy lives on in her children, Carol Burba, Steve (Maria) Wayward, and Pat Wayward; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wayward; grandchildren, Jessi (Dana) Wayward, Martin Wayward, Andrew (Andrea) Wayward, Angela (Jake) Miller, Ben (Katie) Wayward, Pat (Sara) Burba, and Joey Burba; great-grandchildren, Tegan, Logan, Madalyn, Shane, Carmen and Bradey; and her sister, Suzanne (Richard) Arrants.

Helen was preceded in death by the father of her children, Victor R. Wayward; her son, Victor E. Wayward; and son-in-law, Joseph Burba.

A memorial service will take place in the future when the world makes more sense. Please visit Helen's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Helen for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lake County Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved