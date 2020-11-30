IRONS - Helen Mae Wayward, 84, of Irons, left this earth on Nov. 18, 2020. Helen was born June 23, 1936 in Bakersfield, CA, the daughter of Helen and Jesse Reeder. Her father died when she was an infant and her mother later remarried Clarence McKnight, who then adopted her as his own.
Helen was an accomplished musician and played the cello in the California Youth Symphonic Orchestra. She loved to sing and continued making music by playing the piano and organ while leading church choirs throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening for her family's enjoyment.
Helen worked many years as the main secretary at Marne Elementary School and later as secretary at West Shore Community College in the Media Center. Helen also served as secretary for St Bernard's Catholic Church in Irons in her retirement.
Helen was very generous and loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very happy to teach her oldest grandson how to fish for trout.
Helen will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Her legacy lives on in her children, Carol Burba, Steve (Maria) Wayward, and Pat Wayward; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wayward; grandchildren, Jessi (Dana) Wayward, Martin Wayward, Andrew (Andrea) Wayward, Angela (Jake) Miller, Ben (Katie) Wayward, Pat (Sara) Burba, and Joey Burba; great-grandchildren, Tegan, Logan, Madalyn, Shane, Carmen and Bradey; and her sister, Suzanne (Richard) Arrants.
Helen was preceded in death by the father of her children, Victor R. Wayward; her son, Victor E. Wayward; and son-in-law, Joseph Burba.
A memorial service will take place in the future when the world makes more sense. Please visit Helen's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com
