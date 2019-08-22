MANISTEE -- Henry C. Smith passed away Aug. 5, 2019.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Robin Dillon (Jimmy Smith), Edie La France and family, Randy Henry Parks and family and David Ward and family; great-grandchildren, Starla Ehlers and the deceased Terry Dillon, as well as nine others; great-great-grandchildren, Courtney, Kaylee, Kylin and Casen, as well as five others.

He was a World War II veteran and a war hero with the Merrill's Marauders, but most of all, he was a hero of a grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Gramps will truly be missed and be in our hearts forever.

