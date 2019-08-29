GARFIELD TWP. -- Sgt. Henry C. Smith, 98, passed away of cancer on Aug. 5, 2019, at Medilodge of Grand Traverse County.

During World War II, Henry was a member of Merrill's Marauders -- an "expendable," top-secret commando unit of presidential volunteers, from the India-Burma campaign. He earned several medals, including a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Battle Star, American Defense Medal, Overseas Defense Medal and more. He was also a member of the honor guard at the AmVets Post No. 1988.

Henry was a local moonshiner and friend to all.

Services will be held at noon on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Eden Township Cemetery. A celebration of life service will follow at the Oak Grove Tavern, in Irons.