IRONS -- Irma Maria (Duron) Ploeg, of Irons, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Dec. 29, 2018, after a short battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Elvira Duron; and sister, Shirley Duron.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Richard W. Ploeg; her children, Sadie Marie (Kirt) Smith and Vincent Richard Ploeg; her grandchildren, Kirt Richard (Stacie) Smith and Brittany Rose Ploeg; and one great-grandchild, Analiah Marie Smith. She also is survived by her siblings, Tony, Mario (Mary), Yolanda (Albert Molina), Jerry (Donna), Alma (Geno Bouwens) and Danny Duron.

Irma was retired from the Michigan Department of Social Services and was active in her church, St. Bernard Catholic Church of Irons. She loved being surrounded by her family at home on the Little Manistee River. She enjoyed camping, kayaking, swimming, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. June 1, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in downtown Irons. Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary beginning at 10 a.m. Immediately following the service, friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Irma's life at Skinner Park/Irons Flea Roast site.

Memories or photos may be shared on Irma's personal page at oakgrovefh.com.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee.