CHASE -- Iva "Peggy" (Bush) Gallup passed away, unexpectedly, on Aug. 18, 2020. She was three weeks shy of celebrating her 69th birthday and leaves behind a plethora of family and friends who will treasure her always.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Josette (Danny) Stewart, Lisa Gallup-Johnson, and Lisa Bond. Her proud sons, Jim Gallup, and Gabe Windt. Her adoring grandchildren, Breanna, Miranda Stewart, Samuel Brantley II, Anthony Wilbur, and Chelsea O'Brien. Her great-grandchildren, Bridget, Levi Usrey, Gracie, Abby, Winston Wilbur, and Graysen Fields. Her supportive sisters, Sharon Fox, Ruth (Dan) McKinnon, and Ethel Gallup. As well as all her dear nieces, nephews, cousins, step-mom, brothers and sisters.

Peggy was preceded in death by her caring husband of 20 years, James Gallup. Her beloved son, Samuel Brantley I. Her loving parents, Rodrick and Wanda Bush. Her precious brothers, Russel (Debbie) Bush, Leonard Bush, and Dick Gallup. Her cherished grandparents, Nelson and Iva Reeves, Everett and Margarite Bush.

Peggy most proudly wore her title of "Mama" and "Nana." Nothing in the world made her beam with more pride and joy than her children and grandchildren. She proudly called them all silly nicknames and brought joy to their lives in abundance.

While Peggy would declare to everyone that she was "mean, old, and ornery," everyone else would tell you that the opposite was true. She was the most kind, young spirited, and good-natured woman you would ever come across. She was "Mama Peggy," "Nana Peggy," and "Sister Peggy" to a myriad of people who were not her blood relatives, so we shared her with the rest of the world because they all brought so much love and laughter to her life.

Peggy worked to always bring her family and friends closer together, loving and accepting everyone without judgment. Helping to mend broken communication, restore love, and gain precious time together.

Many of you know that Peggy was an expert gardener, spending most of her summers planting and designing her gardens around her home and winters tending to her greenhouse. She took great pride in showing them off and did so to everyone who came to visit. Her knowledge of plants and flowers was astonishing, and she could even tell you why a plant was not thriving by just looking at a picture of it.

Peggy's love of animals was also well known to people all over her community. She worked to tirelessly rescue and save kittens and cats for many years, caring for their veterinary and food needs on a limited budget. Over the last few years her interests spread to caring for chickens, birds, and finally, loving on her canine companions, Cookie, the pit bull, and Ruby, the chihuahua.

Peggy also valued her community. She was an avid supporter of the local animal shelter and the Lake County Police and Fire Departments. To her, no one was a stranger and because of that she made friends everywhere she went, with everyone she met, from all walks of life. Once you were friend or "family," you were for life.

There are countless people who tell stories of her generosity to them. Peggy would often cook, deliver meals, and welcome her neighbors. Cooking/canning/baking were second nature to her. Peggy shared her love and kinship through the gift of food.

Peggy's family has honored her wishes to be donated to "teach a class" at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and will be forgoing a formal service.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor her legacy of taking care of children and animals by considering a donation in her memory to the Lake County Sheriff Explorers or the Lake County Sheriff Animal Control (Shelter). They accept pet food, other animal donations, cash or checks.

Checks for both programs may be mailed to the Lake County Sheriff Department, Att: Sheriff Explorers or Animal Control, 1153 E. Michigan Ave., Baldwin, MI 49304. Please contact the explorers at (231) 745-2712 or the shelter at 745-3079 for more information.

Peggy's family would like to request that you remember her by growing a flower, plant, or bush in your yard or home to continue another legacy in her beautiful name.