BALDWIN -- James B. Murphy, 81, of Baldwin, died in early December, unexpectedly at his home on the Baldwin River.

Jim was born on April 1, 1938, in Saginaw, to James W. Murphy and Hildred G. (Murphy) Hawkins.

Jim graduated from Elkhart High School, in Indiana, and following that entered Purdue University, graduating from Krannert School of Management. He proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1963-67, where he was assigned to the guided missile cruiser USS Albany.

After Navy service, Jim came to Baldwin, where his mother was living. Here, he met his wife, Beth Ann Blass. Jim's career in sales and marketing took him and his family to San Francisco, Toronto, Canada and eventually to Grand Rapids, where he had his own business in communications.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jacqueline Tait; and brother, Michael Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Ann Blass-Murphy, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Barbara Blass-Frisbey; son, Matthew; son, Jameson; daughter-in-law, Nina; and granddaughter, Izzy, the family's newest bright star, who got to share some cooking time with Grandpa.

Jim is remembered by many friends as a good guy with a great sense of humor, a pretty good cook and a master Irish Coffee maker and host. He was always busy with a project at home that required an array of implements, rivaling the tool department at Sears. He seemed to enjoy, unaccountably, splitting wood every fall. But most of all, he was a truly dedicated husband, father and family man.

His family will host a memorial to him at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Lake County Historical Museum in Baldwin. Those wishing to remember Jim can make a donation to the Museum or Baldwin's Pathfinder Community Library.