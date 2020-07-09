BALDWIN -- James Edward Davis, 66, of Bellwood, Illinois, peacefully transitioned on June 28, 2020, following a brief illness, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Illinois.

He was born April 11, 1954, in Chicago, the son of Edward Singleton Sr. and Elnora Davis Brooks.

James, affectionately known as Jamie or Grip, accepted Christ at an early age at Asia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. C. Lemon.

Jamie graduated from Farragut High School in Chicago, class of 1972. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Chicago for many years and also by Entenmann Bakery before relocating to Baldwin. Jamie studied metallurgical engineering at West Shore Community College. He had worked at Stokely USA in Scottville and Evart Products before becoming disabled.

After living in Michigan for 35 years, Jamie returned to Illinois, where he reconnected with his high-school sweetheart, Jessie Dismukes.

Jamie will be wistfully missed, but always remembered by his son, Trevor Davis, of Grand Rapids; his daughters, Pnenida Steward, of Detroit, Loveshaun Banks, of Grand Rapids, Diamond Burrell, of Baldwin, Alisha Davis, of Grand Rapids, and Arabyia Davis, of Baldwin; his fiancÃ©e, Jessie Dismukes, of Bellwood, Illinois; his three sisters, Maxcine (Robert) Hill, of Chicago, Lena (Karl) Wilkerson, of Baldwin, and Patricia (Donald) Wiggins, of Cutlerville; his brother, Curtis Singleton, of Chicago; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Katie Witherspoon and Sadie Davis; brother, Edward Singleton Jr; and his aunt, Lelia Jeffery.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Friday, July 10, at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Baldwin with Sister Tia Singleton officiating. Jamie's family will greet friends beginning at 2 p.m., Friday at the church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.