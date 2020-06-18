WEBBER TWP -- James Fred (Freddy) Warren died in Grand Rapids, June 8, 2020.

Fred enjoyed residing in, and serving his community and its residents. Fred was elected a Webber Township trustee in 2000, and served until his death.

Fred was actively involved in several community organizations. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Webber Township Fire Department and served as its fire chief, and worked passionately to enlarge and upgrade the Webber Township Cemetery.

Fred retired from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and enjoyed his duties as a fire fighter, in the Wild Life Division and Parks and Recreation Department. He was recognized for his dedicated service to the department and the conservation of Michigan's treasured resources.

Fred enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, pool league and just being in the company of his family and friends. Fred was a member of Goodwill Baptist Church.

Fred is survived by his wife, Gwen; sons, Fred (Denise) and Anthony (Vanessa); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmie; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Brumfield.

Services will be held June 20, at St. Ann Parish, 740 Ninth Street, Baldwin.

Family hour will be from noon until 1 p.m. A eulogy and tribute to his life will be at 1 p.m., followed by graveside services at the Webber Township Cemetery.

Repass will be served at the Amvets Post 1988, located at 1959 W 24th St, Baldwin.