WOODLAND PARK -- Born Nov. 11, 1942, James L. Tyson, Sr. took his final breath on Sept. 16, 2019.

His parents (James P. and Lottie Lorraine Tyson) raised him, along with his siblings, Elaine Brooks (Joseph -- deceased), Cecil Tyson (Janice), Martha Browley, Alexander Tyson and Louella Jackson (Robert), in Woodland Park.

James grew up to become an awesome carpenter, liked to travel and loved to golf. James was a son, brother, husband, father and great family man.

He is preceded in death by father, James P. Tyson.

He is survived by his loving mother, Lottie Lorraine; his brothers and sisters; his children, Juliette Taylor (Donald), James Jr. (Tammi), Jacqueline, Marketto Bowman (Rhonda); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. James also had many great friends from Woodland Park, Baldwin, Idlewild and Detroit and special friends, the Lewellyns.

Jim, as he was affectionately called by everybody, loved being up in the woods, as he would sometimes say, and he was a master at his craft of carpentry.

He appreciated his family being around, especially during the holidays, and always made time to attend a lot of the family functions, no matter where they were, which included family reunions.

In recent months, Jim's declining health kept him in and out of hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, but a special thank you to Dr. Vernon Proctor for his tireless and unrelenting efforts to provide 24-hour care and attention to James.

There are no amount of words that can express our love and gratitude towards Vernon for helping James in his fight to live.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, followed by service at 1 p.m., at Crandell Funeral Home, 1109 Court St., White Cloud.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the TWWTP Family Scholarship Fund in care of Lottie Tyson or Dr. Vernon Proctor, 8823 18th Ave., Bitely, MI 49309.

Friends may share memories and condolences with the Tyson family at crandellfh.com.